Norton Police and the Summit Metro Crash Response Team are investigating a single car crash which claimed the life of a man.

Norton safety forces were called at approximately 9:47 p.m., July 15 for the accident at the intersection of Wadsworth and Collier roads. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Norton EMS.

Identification of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.