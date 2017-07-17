Man arrested after firing rifle **VIDEO**

WARNING ***Explicit Language*****

Sarah Upton

Herald Staff Writer

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Van Buren Avenue after a woman called and said her neighbors fired a large rifle at her.

When officers arrived on the scene, they ordered the residents in possession of the gun to exit the residence with their hands up. David Ports, 48, and a female resident exited the home.

Ports said the rifle he fired was in a hard case under his bed. Officers found the Bushmaster XM16-E2S in that location along with a magazine loaded with nine rounds of .223 ammo in plain view in the living room. A spent shell casing was recovered from the deck in front of the house that matched the ammo from the magazine.

The other resident stated that she and Ports have children in the apartment and the neighbors were being loud and causing problems.

She said that her and Ports had been drinking and he went out there and yelled at the neighbors to keep quiet. She said Ports grabbed the gun and went outside when the neighbors did not quiet down. The woman states Ports fired one shot toward the ground across the street at the property of the vacant B&C. She said he did not shoot at anyone and only did so to scare them.

A friend visiting the neighbor of the residence said he was outside when he saw Ports come out of his residence and fire one shot across the street before running back into the house. Another visiting friend said Ports and the woman resident were outside taking pictures of them and others outside. He stated that Ports came out and began threatening them with the rifle, so he decided to record the incident on his cellphone. Two recordings of the incident were submitted to police so they could be tagged as evidence.

Ports, who was visibly intoxicated, was arrested and transported to the Barberton jail. He was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, handling a weapon while intoxicated and inducing panic, which are all misdemeanors. Ports has no previous charges.