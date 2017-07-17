Ray grew up in the era when Barberton was in its heyday. Ray was the only child of Dr. H. M. and Katherine Peters. An excellent student, he skipped a grade in elementary school and graduated ahead of his classmates from Barberton High School in June, 1942. He then went to college the next day with the hope of becoming a physician, but Uncle Sam had other ideas: “We need dentists in the Navy.” Ray graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry too young to take the state boards allowing him to practice dentistry in Ohio. By then WWII had ended. Fortunately, with the help of his father he secured a dental internship in Cleveland. After successfully passing his dental boards, he married the former Phyllis Collier in August 1950. Then it was time for the young Dr. Peters to fulfill his military commitment. During the Korean War, he was off to the Army. Ray worked as an Army dentist in Heidelberg, Germany. Phyllis joined him in Europe where Ray served his fellow soldiers’ and German civilians’ dental needs in occupied Germany. They enjoyed traveling about Europe.

Upon returning to the United States, Ray went into dental practice with his father in Barberton.Both dentists could be found during lunchtime at the Barberton Elks Club where local businessmen had “their reserved seats” for noontime meals. It was during those early years that twin children, Jeffrey and Pamela, were born in 1953. Ray continued to practice dentistry after his father died, but moved his office from downtown Barberton to the Woodbine Building in Norton, Ohio. He retired at age 70 in 1995. In the later years of his life, he cherished his connection with the Kiwanis Club and the First Presbyterian Church in Barberton. Ramon Lee Peters passed away peacefully at age 92, July 6, at Brookdale Barberton, where he received assisted living care for the final two years of his life. Survivors include son, Dr. Jeffrey Peters (Francesca), and grandchildren, Katherine and Andrew. Ray was preceded in death by both of his parents, wife Phyllis, and daughter, Pamela. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 29 at noon at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Richard Lapehn officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Ray’s family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Barberton, 636 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.