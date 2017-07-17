William J. Ozbolt, born May 11, 1922, died at the age of 95, July 17. He was a Barberton resident most of his life and a retiree of Babcock and Wilcox Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Johana Ozbolt, two brothers, two sisters, and a grandson. He is survived by Catherine, his loving and caring wife of 65 years, children Thomas (Julia), Mary Batson (Douglas), Joseph (Vicki), Patrick (Carmen), Bernard (Carol) and Daniel (Robin), 31 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Bill was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he was active in the holy hour program. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 20, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 6- 8 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the St. Augustine Church Organ Fund or to a Christian charity of your choice. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).