Akron Police ask for the public’s help

Around 9:30 a.m. July 17 the Rite Aid Drug Store at 1047 Kenmore Boulevard was robbed. The employees at the pharmacy counter reported three suspects entered the store. One female suspect stood as a lookout, while a white male and black male jumped the pharmacy counter. The male suspects made threats to the employees that they would pull it out and use it, as if they were referring to a gun, before taking miscellaneous pain medications. The suspects fled the store.

The first suspect is a light complexioned black female, 18 – 25 years old. The second suspect is a black male, 18 – 25 year old, 5’04” – 5’06”, 180 – 200 lb. The third suspect is a white male, 18 – 25 years old, 5’08”, and 140 – 160 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department.