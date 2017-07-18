In Loving Memory

Robert Eugene Graham Jr.

1947-2017

Robert Eugene Graham Jr. was born Sept. 5, 1947 in Millington, Tennessee and graduated from Barberton High School in 1965. Following graduation, Bob enlisted and served 20 years in the United States Navy. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Pam, in 1965, and their 52-year marriage produced three children, twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. His family provided Bob with life’s greatest joy. Bob was also a true fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football team, and was a regular visitor to Walt Disney World. After his retirement from the military service, Bob earned a Master’s degree and began a second career as a computer systems analyst. Proceed in death by his father, Robert, in 1997 and mother, Harriet (Stetler), in 2013, Bob is survived by his wife, Pamela, of Pensacola, Florida. Bob is also survived by his children: Laurie (Edward) Richardson of Pensacola, Florida; Robert M. (Melanie) Graham of Denham Springs, Louisiana; Lesa (Jeffrey) Wells of Pensacola, Florida; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brothers Roger (Lorrie) Graham of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Ronald Graham of Akron, and Roy (Monica) Graham of Copley. Bob passed away July 10, and full military honors were presented at his funeral July 13, at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.