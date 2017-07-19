Donald I. Kyle, 96, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 18. Born May 2, 1921 in Frostburg, Maryland. He graduated from Beall High School (Frostburg) in 1939 and was employed by the Army Corp of Engineers in Washington, D.C. Donald married Margaret E. Shea (also from Frostburg) in Washington, D.C. in 1942. Donald entered the Army Air Corp in 1942 and served as a pilot on a B-24 bomber in the South Pacific. He flew 40 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and seven Air Medals. Donald graduated from Strayer College of Accounting and attended The University of Akron. He was employed by Seiberling Rubber Company for 32 years and Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for six years. He was involved in many community activities. Don was a member of Lakeview United Methodist Church having served in many capacities including Lay Leader, Chairman of Administrative Board and the “Young at Heart” group. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Bank, Barberton Hospital and was Chairman of the Salvation Army Board. Don was a “Quiet Birdman” and a member of the Collective Investment Club of Barberton. Donald enjoyed his family golf, music and traveling. Preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Margaret (Shea) Kyle; father and mother, Irvin and Margaret (Skidmore) Kyle; sisters, Nona Butts and Mildred Steele and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by son, Robert (Sonya) Kyle of New Franklin; daughter, Paula (Robert) Mack of Green; grandsons, Gregory (Christina) Mack and Geoffrey (Katrina) Mack of Denver; great-grandson, Braxton Mack and great-granddaughter, Chloe Mack; along with other family members and friends. Donald’s favorite scripture: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God”, Philippians 4:6. Funeral service will be Wednesday July 25, 11 a.m. at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 Third St. N.W., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Fred Higgins officiating. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday July 26, from 5-8 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lakeview United Methodist Church of Barberton.