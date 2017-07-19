Fatal crash in Coventry Township

From the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

At approximately 4:20 p.m., July 18 the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in Coventry Township on the westbound lanes of US 224 near mile marker 4B.

A Buick Century driven by a 67-year-old male from Akron went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guard rail actuator. The car then caromed and spun into the left lane and was subsequently struck by a tractor trailer. The Coventry Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Response Team. Speed does not appear to be a factor.