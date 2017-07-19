Police fight addiction
Join Norton Police Department Saturday, July 22 in the fight against addiction. The event will begin at noon and there will be speakers and activities until 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/203766636781151/
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Suspect identified
July 19, 2017 | No Comments »
Fatal crash in Coventry Township
July 19, 2017 | No Comments »
Akron Police ask for the public’s help
July 18, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Man arrested after firing rifle **VIDEO**
July 17, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Crash claims Akron man’s life UPDATED
July 16, 2017 | 4 Comments »