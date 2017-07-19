Suspect identified
Herald Facebook Nation positively identified the man who tried to pawn stolen jewelry from Akron at Sydmor’s Jewelry & Pawn Shop in Barberton as Jerry Steele, 23, of Cuyahoga Falls.
Akron and Barberton police thank you for the help.
Posted in Breaking News
