Akron pizza shop shooting suspect identified

The Akron Police Department made an arrest in the robbery and shooting death of Zakeria “Zak” Hussein while he was working at Premium New York Style Pizza in Akron.

After receiving multiple tips in a string of robberies with a gun in Akron, detectives identified Shaquille Anderson, 23, of Akron as the suspect. He has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated murder and felonious assault.

On December 7, 2016, Anderson pled guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to eight counts of aggravated robbery, six with gun specifications. He has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated in the Mansfield Correctional Institution on unrelated charges.