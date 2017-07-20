Deputy accused of rape
From the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office – July 20 – A Summit County Grand Jury has indictmented 46-year-old Antonio Williamson on charges he sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman. Williamson is a deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Williamson was indicted on the following charges:
Rape – a felony of the 1st degree
Kidnapping – a felony 1st degree
Two counts of sexual battery – felonies of the 3rd degree
Gross sexual imposition – a felony 4th degree
An investigation was conducted by the Akron Police Department with cooperation of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office into the allegations.
Williamson turned himself in to authorities this morning and is scheduled to be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court Friday, July 21 at 8 a.m.