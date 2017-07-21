Gail Quickle, 72, of Barberton, passed away Wednesday, July 19. Born in Clinton to the late, Clemmer and Genevieve Moore. She had been a Barberton resident all of her life. In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Debbie Quickle; son, Donnie Quickle; brother, David Moore and sister, Annie Smith. Gail is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley (Mychal) Volkert and Dakota Quickle; brothers, Clemmer (Richard) and Floyd (Laverne) Moore and best friends, Judy and Lee Burden. Following Gail’s wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi

Lord,

Make me an instrument

of Your peace;

Where there is hatred,

let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy.

O Divine Master,

Grant that I may not so much

seek to be consoled as to console;

To be understood as to understand;

To be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive.

It is in pardoning that

we are pardoned.

It is in dying that we

are born to eternal life.