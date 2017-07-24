Together Again

Betty J. Krunich, 87, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 20, after a lengthy illness. Betty was born December 5, 1929 in Murray City, Ohio. She moved to New Straitsville and eventually to Barberton, where she spent the majority of her days. God and family were priorities to her, as was her church family at Southwest Church of Christ. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George and Reba Powers; husband, Robert S. Krunich and son, Robert E. Krunich. She is survived by her sons, James J. Krunich and Bryan M. (Genia) Krunich; grandchildren, Jared M. Krunich and Ashley Becker; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Addison, Alyssa and Bentley; along with other family members and friends. The family would like to send appreciation to the staff at Pleasant View and Harbor Light Hospice, along with Dr. Thomas Lehner for all the care and support Betty and her family received. Betty’s funeral service will be Wednesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Nathan Robinson officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Related Disease Disorders Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.