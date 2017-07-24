Gerald Patrick Reeves, Sr. was born September 28, 1939, and passed away July 21. Known as “Jerry” to those who loved him. Jerry was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Barberton. It was there he met his high school sweetheart Ann. They were married May 20,1960 until Ann died in 1995. They are survived by Amy (Adam) and Jer (Laurie) and grandsons Ben, Andrew, and Joe. He would be the first to tell you he was lucky enough to find love again with Connie. They were married November 1996, until Connie died July 2008. They are survived by her daughters Carrie and Christina, and grandchildren Alex, Gavin, Josie and Jack. Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leila and Patrick McNabb; parents, William and Marjorie Reeves; sister Darla, and brother, Bill. He leaves to miss him terribly his sisters, Helen and Linda, too many nieces, nephews and friends to count, and his best furry pal Charlie. Jerry was a graduate of Barberton High School and a US Army veteran. A hard worker all his life, he retired to his favorite job of Grandpa. To know him was to know a man with a temper, a colorful vocabulary, and a strong work ethic. Above all, to know him was to know an honorable man. Calling Hours will be from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, July 26 at First Baptist Church of Barberton, 254 Sixth St. NW, Barberton, Ohio. Funeral Services will immediately follow at First Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Burial will take place Thursday at 2 p.m., at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Jerry’s family cannot begin to express their gratitude to his neighbors and postal carrier who ran to his aid and administered CPR, as well as to the amazing and caring staff of the Heart/Lung Unit and Palliative Care Unit of City Hospital. The only thing bigger than Dad’s hands was his heart. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his name to Norton Music Boosters, Ellet Band Boosters, or in his words, “Any public school group that helps kids.”