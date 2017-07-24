Wanda Nott, 93, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 21. She was born November 4, 1923 in Pennsylvania, shortly before her family moved to Barberton where she spent the rest of her life. Wanda graduated from Barberton High School and worked for the Barberton Board of Education until beginning her own income tax service, which she continued until recently. She was also a faithful member of Evangel Temple in Akron (now Celebration Church). She will be remembered as a loving and faithful women who was always ready to cheerfully give of her time and resources to others, especially her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Nott; brothers, Matthew, Louis and Samuel Grisola and sisters, Helen Borocki and Jenny Grisola. Wanda is survived by and will be sorely missed by her only son, Robert Nott II and his wife, Sandy of Sea Bright, New Jersey; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces, along with countless friends across the country. Funeral service will be Thursday 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 5-7 p.m.