Help identify suspect
Norton Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card at two stores in Norton. This image was captured with surveillance cameras inside Ace Hardware.
If you know who this is, call 330-825-2491 to speak with a detective.
Posted in Breaking News
