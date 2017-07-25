Patricia “Patty” A. Steen

Patricia “Patty” Steen, 65, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 20. A lifetime resident of Barberton, she was employed with the Barberton Board of Education for 31 years. Patty was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Barberton. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Betty Steen; Patty is survived by her siblings, Frank (Karen), Bob (Ruthann) and Pam Estlock (Bob); uncles, Dick Hart and Glenn Rhoades; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her special four-legged buddy, “B.J.” Many thanks to Pastor Mike Prebynski, Pastor Dan Hanlon and the staff at Akron Summa Palliative Care Unit (third floor) for all the care and support that Patty and her family received. Patty’s funeral service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Akron Summa Palliative Care Unit, 525 E. Market St., Akron, OH, 44304.