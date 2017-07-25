Philip A. Lee, 67, of Delaware and formerly of Barberton, went home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, July 22, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born November 18, 1949 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Andrew and Christine (Carter) Lee and graduated from Barberton High School. He later proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Philip lived most of his life in Barberton until recently moving to Delaware. He was a member of the Norton Community Church of the Nazarene and was currently attending the First Baptist Church in Delaware. He was an avid fisherman and loved taking care of his boys. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Candace (Howe); sons, Timothy Lee of Barberton and Brennan Howe of Delaware; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Raleigh Gosser, Bob and Trudy Laslo, Bim and Maureen Howe, Tom and Patty Scott, Barb Howe, Vickie Howe and Mark Milhoan; 15 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Jean and Floyd Scott, brothers-in-law Glenn and James Howe and his sister-in-law Evelyn Milhoan. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 26, from 1- 2 p.m., at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William St.), Delaware where services celebrating Philip’s life will follow at 2 p.m., with Dr. Mark Allison officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Delaware County Veterans Association at graveside. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Philip’s memory may be made to the Andrews House of Delaware. The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and his family. To share a fond memory of Philip or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.