New Norton administrative officer under consideration

Norton City Council is considering Mayor Mike Zita’s recommendation to appoint Robert Fowler as the city’s next administrative officer.

The recommendation came after an approximately 80 minute executive session at a special July 26 council meeting. Another special council meeting has been called for Wednesday, Aug. 2, for discussion and possibly a vote.

If confirmed by council the former Lorain safety-service director will collect a $75,000 annual salary.

