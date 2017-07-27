Charles John Kallai “Chuck”, 61 years old, was born February 6th, 1956 and passed away July 22nd, 2017. Graduate and wrestler of Coventry High School, finished 2nd in the State Wrestling Tournament. Wrestled in the Junior Olympics and traveled to Iran to wrestle for the USA. Director of Ohio Youth Wrestling at Firestone High School, Board member of the Ohio Youth Association. Employed with Pitney Bowes for 40 years. Chuck always had a big heart and was ready to help anyone and told his grandchildren he was A plus certified. Preceded in death by parents: George and Ruth Kallai, brothers, Arthur and Michael Sr. and nephew Michael Jr. Survived by wife Janice, children Paula Previte (Chris), Johnathan (Lisa), stepchildren Kara, Charlie, Halle and grandchildren Hunter, Aria, Hayden, Ayah, Solomon, Atlas, Taylor and Anthony. Brothers and sisters: George (Frances), Aline Folden (Larry), Esther Taylor (Larry), Marietta, Chris (Debbi), Gus (Renea) Angel Stobaugh (Steve) and sister in law Jennifer Kallai. Along with many additional family and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of City Hospitals Heart and Lung Unit for their loving care and support. The family received friends July 27 at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Mass of Christian Burial was July 28, at St. Augustine Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Father David Majikas and Deacon Robin Adair will officiate. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Ohio Youth Wrestling” in care of Chris Kallai: 272 Waverly, Wadsworth, OH 44281.