Frances June King (nee Hornacek), 97, passed away Saturday, July 1, at Alter Care of Wadsworth while family surrounded her with love and strength. A 1937 graduate of Norton High School, Frances continued to attend Alumni banquets through the years, even earning recognition as the oldest graduate in attendance. After graduation and during WWII, Frances worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at Seiberling and Sun Rubber Co. in Barberton. After the war, her brother Joe introduced her to his Navy buddy, Charles “Chuck” King, and their love built a foundation of strength and support that the King Family has leaned on through the years. Frances was a proud member of the Slovene Center of Barberton taking great joy in going to their weekly Friday afternoon polka events. She was an avid baker, known for her Walnut Chiffon Cake every Mother’s Day, her clothespin cookies every Christmas and numerous Slovak pastries that filled King Family dinners. Frances loved to sew, quilt and crochet and left a piece of her heart in every item that she made by hand, quilts for newborn babies, graduations, weddings and more, each now a priceless treasure that her family holds dear. Frances King is survived by a huge family who loved her: daughter Bridget (Phil) Perrine of Virginia, daughter Barbara (King) Hutchinson of Seville, daughter Beverly (David) Massey of Barberton, son Bradley (Pam) King of Burbank, daughter Bernice (Glen) King of Wadsworth, daughter Burdette (Bruce) Grady of Georgia, son Randy (Kathy) King of Alaska, “adopted” daughter Linda (Dan) Dunaway of Doylestown, grandchildren Jamie (Mark) Stewart, Kim (Alex) Villalva, Vanessa Massey, Brian (April) Daniska, Angel (Brandon) King, Nikki (Marco) Passante, Christi Wise, Cody (Lauren) Greenwald, Carly Grady, Chiara Grady and great-grandchildren Alec, Brooke, JR, Sammy, Benny, Gavin, Cameron, Charlie, Ella and Noah, brother Clem (Lucille) and sister Norma (John) Sbory, both of Barberton. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles R. King, infant son, Bruce, sisters Anne Palmarini, Joanne Mullaney and brothers Joe Hornacek and Ed Hornacek. Frances was a pillar of strength in the King Family, always hard-working, persevering through the loss of her beloved Sugar and the loss of her mobility in 1998 due to a stroke. One of the things she missed most after her stroke was dancing. While polka music will never sound quite the same to us without Frances tapping along to the lively beat, our hearts rejoice that she is twirling about in Heaven’s ballrooms. Calling hours will be Thursday, August 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Funeral services will be Friday August 4, at 10 a.m., at the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Road, Seville. Inurnment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Because Frances loved polka music and preserving her Slovak heritage, donations may be made to the Slovene Center’s “Slovene Roof Fund” c/o Clem Hornacek, 555 E. Lake Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).