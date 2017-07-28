Temporary closing for Cleveland Massillon Road

From the Summit County Engineer’s Office

Cleveland Massillon road between the City of Norton corporate line north to Stimson Road will be closed begining Monday, July 31 and ending Friday, Aug. 4.

This is a daytime only closure. The road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for tree cutting and brush removal work. Detour routes will be posted.

The detour route will go from Stimson Road to Medina Line Road to State Route 261. All work is subject to inclement weather.