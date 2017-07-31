Better Block visits Barberton and Bidlingmyer Bike Ride
Better Block activities highlights ideas for attracting visitors and business to Second Street NW in Barberton, July 28 and 29. One of the activities was the Larry Bidlingmyer Bike Ride along Second Street and the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath, July 29. Herald video by Rich Muller
Posted in Videos
