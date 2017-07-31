Cops get their man
Barberton Police apprehended this man this morning after a foot chase behind Rally’s. Pick up the next edition of the Herald for details of this chase and more on newsstands Wednesday.
Herald Nation submitted photo by Kady Yauger
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Cleveland Massillon Road will be closed temporarily
July 28, 2017 | No Comments »
New Norton administrative officer under consideration
July 26, 2017 | No Comments »
Fake bomb found at Kave
July 25, 2017 | 2 Comments »
Help identify suspect
July 25, 2017 | No Comments »
Akron pizza shop shooting suspect identified
July 20, 2017 | No Comments »