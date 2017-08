Robert Fowler has been confirmed by Norton City Council as the city’s next administrative officer.

Normally on recess during much of July, council needed another special meeting, Aug. 2, to deal with Mayor Mike Zita’s appointment.

Through August, Fowler will be working with interim administrative officer Ken Caldwell, taking on full-time duties Tuesday, Sept. 5. Fowler’s annual salary will be $75,000.

