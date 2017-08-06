Adam Ellebruch, 84, passed away Saturday, July 29. Adam grew up in Wadsworth, Ohio and lived in Norton. He was a Sgt. in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for Rockwell International in Barberton, Ohio. Adam was wheelchair bound for the last 15 years of his life. For five of those years he lived in Oregon with his daughter, Linda and her husband, Larry. The remaining nine years of Adam’s life he resided at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio, in full care nursing. There he received wonderful care by his nurses, aides and doctors, many who became special in his life and theirs. Stein Hospice was also involved with Adam for many years. They too were important in Adam’s life. We as a family are thankful to all those at the Ohio Veterans Home and Stein Hospice for the care and support he and his family received. Adam was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ellebruch; wife, Betty Ellebruch; his brothers, George, Andy, Herman, Martin, Michael and Bob, along with his sister, Frieda Schnitzler. He is survived by his son, Roger Ellebruch (Pam Mollric); daughter, Linda Ellebruch (Larry Hutchinson); youngest brother, Russell; along with other relatives and friends. Adam’s funeral service will be Friday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman, OH 44270 with military honors.