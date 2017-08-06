Anthony C. Weiman, age 66, died Aug. 3. He was born Aug. 16, 1950 in Barberton, Ohio where he was a lifelong resident. He was a loving brother and uncle and enjoyed fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Anne, and brother, David. Survived by siblings, Julie (Ed) Miller, Mary “Lil” Stokes, Carole (Ed) Stinnett, Steve Weiman, Kathy (Donnie) Miller, Betsy Harpster, and Barb (Mark) Leffler; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Graveside service will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery.