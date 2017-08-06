Devout, angelic, passionate, forgiving, loyal, intelligent, warm, loving; Irene Lisko Lyle was all of these and more. For 96 years, she lived a life of love, family, friendship, and most importantly, faith. She was the Lord’s servant, a friend to many, ready to open her heart and her home. Known to many as the “Queen of Barberton,” she was always willing to hold court with anyone who would stop by and chat. Born in Campbell, Ohio, Irene was always proud to be a “Lisko Woman.” She was valedictorian of Campbell Memorial High School, and graduated from The Ohio State University with honors in accounting. After graduation, she settled in Barberton for the remainder of her life. She first worked at B & W, meeting Art, her beloved husband of 29 years, with whom she raised 4 wonderful children, and later worked at Vocational Development Center for the Handicapped where she helped organize the Chili Open Golf Tournament on frozen Nesmith Lake. Irene was a tireless volunteer in her community and church including Cartie’s Kids Charity, founded by her daughter and son in law. She also volunteered at the Magical Theater where she served for years as head usher. She was a devoted member of St. Augustine Church. Her advice to all was to “pray, pray, pray” and “trust God!” Though she lost her husband in 1979 and youngest son, Jimmy, in 2007 to ALS, she persevered, strong in her faith that they would be re-united again. On June 11, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home where she happily resided the last four years, surrounded by her angels, the Blessed Virgin, family and friends, the Lord stretched out his hand, lovingly and peacefully calling her home into eternal life. What a glorious reunion that must have been! Irene, the queen, will leave an indelible mark on all those who knew her. Her cooking, baking, entertaining, dancing and card playing were legendary, but Irene’s love for God, family, friends and life were her greatest gifts of all! Irene is survived by her loving children and their families: Carole “Cartie” Antonelli (John), David (Ann), Denny (Vicki), and Jimmy’s wife (Karin). Also surviving are grandchildren, the loves of her life: Julianne, Davey, Jenelle (Steve), Jared and Delani; honorary grandchildren, loving nieces, nephews, special friends and sister of the heart, Mary Jessen (Fla). The family extends heartfelt love and thanks to Dr. Erwin Maseelall for his excellent care; VNS especially nurses Martha and Missy; Comfort Keepers’ aides especially Vanessa and Jodi; special aide and friend Cindy; family and friends especially Mark and Delani! A celebration of Irene’s life will be at St. Augustine Church, at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in Irene’s name may be made to St. Augustine Church, 204 6th St., Barberton, Ohio. Family will receive friends immediately following Mass at the K of C Hall, 70 N. Van Buren Ave. With praise and thanksgiving to Almighty God we thank the Lord for our awesome, incredible Mom who was His faithful angel on Earth. She will be forever missed and always loved. Blessed is the heart that believes in Angels!