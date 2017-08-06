Marjorie E. King “Joan”

Marjorie “Joan” King, 92, of Green passed away Aug. 3. Marjorie was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Dec. 21,1924 to the late Dennis and Lula Mae Barnes. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and was Sales Management at King’s Carpet Co. of Georgia for 45 years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, John King. She is survived by her sons, Roger and David King. Funeral services were Aug. 6, at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, OH 44319 (SR 619) with Rev. Mike Shaub officiating. Private interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.