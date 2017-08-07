Daniel T. Shemuga Jr

Born Nov. 3, 1970, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He loved his family; Daughter, Tiffani; Son, Thomas; Mom, Janice (Rick); Dad, Daniel Sr. (Stephanie); Brothers, Sonny and Mike, Grandson, Anthony; all of his aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and all of his friends. He loved to work. Due to his cancer he was unable to do the things he used to do, but that didn’t stop him from finding new things to do. He loved to work with wood and build things. He made knives in the garage. Many friends will think of him while they watch Forged in Fire on TV from here on out. Cremation is taking place through Heritage Cremation Society with a memorial service to follow at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his children to help better their futures at Huntington Bank. We all love you Danny and you will be truly missed by all.