Mike F. Zelesnik, 92, passed away Aug. 5. He served with the U.S. Navy during WWII. Mike retired from the USPS as a letter carrier with the Norton/Barberton Post Office. He loved country and polka music and loved to play accordion and guitar and to go hiking in Silver Creek Park. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jean; brothers Paul, Tony and Stanley; and sister Mary Centa. He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Jeff) Doherty; son Ken Zelesnik; grandchildren Aaron (Angela) Weaver, Ben (Cindy) Weaver, Jason (Becky) Zelesnik and Scott (Vicky) Zelesnik; and 9 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for their loving care. A special thanks to his nurse Tatiana and aides Lidia and Sabrina and also to Burbank Parke for their great care. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).