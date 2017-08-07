Robert L. Bradshaw, 58, went home to be with Jesus Saturday, Aug. 5. A life resident of the Akron/Norton area, he was a graduate of Kenmore High School, Class of 1977. Bob received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Akron; he was employed by PallCon Pallet Services as a Sales Director, and was a faithful member of Southwest Church of Christ. Bob was an avid golfer and played at a very high level. He had a large group of friends whom he played with every week and who will miss him very much. His skills around the greens led him to many wins. Bob was an avid reader of history, especially Civil War history, and he loved the game of baseball and collecting coins. He enjoyed going to the beach and searching for the perfect shell, as well as exploring Amish country on Saturdays, after golf, with family. Bob was a man of strong views and opinions and not shy about sharing them. This made for lively conversations with his family and friends from all walks of life, and lots of laughter afterward. He kept in touch with all of his friends, from grade school to high school, to college, as well as business associates. Those connections were incredibly important to him, especially with the friends he grew up with; he “was the glue that kept them all together.” Bob was truly a good, kind man. He was generous to a fault and willing to help wherever needed. He had the softest heart for his dogs and cats, and, really, for any animal. “Little beating hearts”, he called them and considered it an honor to care for them. He was so loved because he loved so well. He will be missed every single day for the rest of our lives. Preceded in death by his mother, Ethel, survived by his best friend and wife of 27 years, Julie (nee Carr), daughter, Kaitlin (Eric) Geimer, son, Ben (Brittani) Bradshaw, father, Ray Bradshaw, brother, Alan (Aimee) Bradshaw, mother and father-in-law, Paul and Garland Carr, dearest sister, Sherry Carr, and his beloved dogs, “Sammy” and “Winston,” along with other family members and beloved friends. Bob’s funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Nathan Robinson officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barberton Area Community Ministries, 939 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 or One of A Kind Pets, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313, in Bob’s memory.