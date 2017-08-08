Angered resident digs up new road

A resident tore up fresh pavement with his hands because he didn’t think the city was doing it properly.

Barberton crews were in the process of paving 35th Street SW between Noble and Wayne streets. The southbound lane had been paved and the northbound lane was being prepared for paving.

When a city worker arrived to the area, he noticed several areas on the road in front of the resident’s house, in the 200 block, had been damaged. A construction inspector determined the road was unsafe for vehicular travel as some holes were more than 12 inches deep.

The inspector said that the resident had previously complained that the road had not been prepared properly and said he could dig it up.

The resident spoke with police Aug. 3 and said he dug up the road by hand to prove a point. He said as a taxpayer, he demands the road be repaired properly. The street department contacted police to investigate vandalism. The resident was advised to contact the law department with further concerns and stop damaging the road.