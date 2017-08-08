Smoke alarm alerts residents to fire
A fire at a Lauter Avenue house in Barberton forced two people inside to safely evacuate, thanks to an alert by a smoke detector, Aug. 6, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire investigators believe it began in the home’s garage.
