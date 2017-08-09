Norma Jeanne Wright Miller, 92, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Barberton, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Campbell Place in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born in Barberton, Ohio, March 14, 1925 to the late Charles Foster and Clara (Tomb) Wright. December 17, 1950 Norma married Jack Baetelle Miller in Barberton, Ohio and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Arlene (Wright) Jenkins. Norma is survived by two daughters, Paula (Paul) Deardurff of Bellefontaine and Gail (Donnie) Rice of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, John (Ashley) Deardurff, Adam (Kimberly) Deardurff, Lydia (Chip) Whipple, and Nathan Rice; and six great grandchildren. Norma graduated from Barberton High School where she was an avid tennis player and won several city titles. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Flora Stone Mather College of Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve) in 1948. For two years she taught in Flora Stone Mather College while on a teaching fellowship, earning her Master of Science in 1950, and becoming a full-time physical education instructor there for the year following her graduation. After her marriage she taught one year at Barberton Portage Jr. High and then was personnel manager at the William Anat Co. Department Store in Wooster, Ohio. In 1960 she was hired as the first woman guidance counselor at Barberton High School, where she remained until retirement in 1984. She enjoyed her job, and felt blessed to work with so many students. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Barberton where she taught the Post High Class, an adult class, served as Chairman of Christian Education, and also Sunday School Superintendent. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed reading mysteries and playing bridge. She loved her home and family. The family will receive friends from 2-4:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14th at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug.15 in Greenlawn Cemetery in Barberton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made, in Norma’s memory, to Kindred Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Drive, Suite 350, Dayton, Ohio 34349-3986 or Gretna Brethren Church, 1564 Township Road 46, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

(Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home)