Stefan steps down

Barberton Board of Education member Joe Stefan announced he is resigning from the board immediately.

Stefan served on the board for 10 years. The board is meeting to discuss appointing a new member which must be selected by Sept. 6, 2017.

He said he is stepping down due to a demanding schedule. He said now is an ideal time for him to step down after the transition to moving into new buildings and the new superintendent taking over. Stefan serves as director of planning and community development for the city.

Stefan said, “I have had the opportunity and privilege to work alongside some of the best educations, board members and staff in all of Ohio… We have navigated through some very difficult times and celebrated many accomplishments, all while never losing focus on our community’s most valuable asset – our students!”