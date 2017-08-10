Charles Eugene Hill

Charles Eugene (Gene) Hill, 91, of Port Clinton passed away Aug. 1, at his home. He was born July 11,1926 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Charles H. Hill and Grace Olive Hill. He was a graduate of Barberton High School in 1944 and Wittenberg University in 1950. Gene was a US Navy Veteran of World War II. He worked as a chemist for Firestone, Ferro Corporation & Edmont. He retired in 1989 from Edmont and owned and operated Initially Mine until 1994. Gene loved the outdoors! This love of nature led him to hobbies such as raising orchids and tending to his collection of bonsai trees. During his adventurous life he enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, hiking, and boating. Gene will be remembered as a kind, gentle individual loved by many. Gene is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen (Boston) Hill; children Deborah Hill, Karen Taggart, Bruce Hill and Jennifer (George) Basel. 9 grandchildren: Sabrina Hill, Joshua and Erin Taggart, Richard, Elizabeth and Robert Hill, Katelyn, Olivia and George Basel. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sandy McLean and the many caring friends Gene made through his journey with Hospice. Graveside services were August 05, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road Akron, OH 44320. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice at 1730 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, Oh 43614. Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.