Mike Albert concert moved
From Barberton Parks: Due to the inclement weather, the Mike Albert concert has been moved to the Barberton High School auditorium, 555 Barber Rd. Doors open at 5:30 and entry is $5 per person.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Stefan steps down
August 10, 2017 | No Comments »
Smoke alarm alerts residents to fire
August 8, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Angered resident digs up new road
August 8, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Man shot outside South Van Buren Avenue home
August 5, 2017 | No Comments »
Banner raised for BHS grad Sims
August 3, 2017 | No Comments »