Beverly (Sisson) Walkley Garcia Hummel

Beverly Hummel, 70, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 9, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beverly was born March 2, 1947, in Akron, Ohio and was a graduate of Coventry High School, Class of 1965. Upon retiring in 2010; she annually spent time with her family, in Florida, Colorado and in Akron. Beverly’s passion was perennial garden designing where she created beautiful gardens from Ohio to California. Preceded in death by her father, Harold Sisson; mother, Vera Sisson Messina; step-mother, Armilda Sisson and step-brother, Roger Patton. Beverly is survived by her two loving children, Kenneth Michael Walkley of Ohio and Lisa Norman (Robert) of Florida; brother, Terry Sisson (Melanie); nephews, Jeff (Ashley) and John (Rachel) of Colorado; step-sister, Shari Juscak (Ron); aunts, Velma Sisson and Ruth Miller of Ohio. She also leaves behind special great-niece, Bailee Sisson of Colorado and special grandson, Kenny Salie of Florida; along with other relatives and many friends. The family would especially like to thank dear lifelong friend and caregiver, Robin Roe of Akron, friends, Judy Narducci and Melody of VNS for their compassionate loving care that Bev received. Following Beverly’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Her family will receive friends Wednesday Aug. 16 , from 5 -7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. with Father Bill Browne officiating, at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Bev will be inurned at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Service Hospice, 1 Home Care Place, Akron, OH 44320.