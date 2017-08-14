“Together Again”

Carolyn M. (McClung) Mefford, 83, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 10. A life resident of Barberton, she as employed by Payless Gas Station, Montgomery Wards along with other retail businesses. Preceded in death by her husbands, Carl McClung and Billy W. Mefford; Carolyn is survived by her sons, Denzil (Valerie) McClung, James (Gina) McClung, Charles (Bonnie) McClung, David (Kathy) Mefford, Christopher Mefford and Jason (Linda) Mefford; numerous grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Monday from 6-9 p.m.