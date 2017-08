Deanna M. Hutchinson, 77, died Aug. 6. Born in Barberton, she was the first Cherry Blossom Queen in 1958 in Barberton. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, in 2015, parents John and Isabell Soltis, and sister Carol Fisher. She is survived by her children; Kimberly Lenington, Craig (Becky) Hutchinson, Robin Hutchinson, Brian Hutchinson, sister Beverly Fritz, brother John (Regina) Soltis, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.