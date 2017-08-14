Margaret Mae Willener, 93, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Ridgeland Nursing Center in South Carolina with her family by her side. She was born in Kenova, West Virginia, July 30, 1924. Margaret was a resident of Akron most of her life, residing in South Carolina the past year. While living in Akron she attended the Akron Baptist Temple for many years. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard F. “Dick” Willener; and several family members. Margaret is survived by her children, Deanna (George) Edwards, Fred Willener, Nancy McCabe and Carol (Eddie) Huffman; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Thornson; along with other family members and friends. Margaret’s funeral service will be Monday, August 14, at 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.