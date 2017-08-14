Marilyn E. Boggs, 85, went home to be with her husband and son Thursday, Aug.10. She was a resident of Barberton for 50 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Mack and son, Jeff; Marilyn is survived by her children, Janet (Bill) VonStein, Judy (Jody) Baker and Mike (Nikia) Boggs; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters; three brothers; along with other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Monday, 10 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4.