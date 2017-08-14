After a courageous battle with cancer Nancy Berlin passed away peacefully Aug. 9, at home surrounded by her family. Nancy will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her heart overflowed with a deep pride and love of her family. She exuded a sweet kindness that made her lovable. She loved decorating, giving gifts and all pretty things. She was devoted to her faith and Jesus. She will be sadly missed. Preceded in death by her husband Don Berlin, mother Edna Mount, father Charles McCoy, brother Donald McCoy. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Barb Webb (Ray Williams) and son Bill (Amy) Pagano, grandchildren Chase Webb, Lindsey Webb, and Celia Pagano, great-grandchildren Madison, Macey and Mason. A special thanks to Gail Bennett and the Great Lakes Hospice Team Â, for all of the wonderful care and support. The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 14, from 12-1 p.m., at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Pastor Woody Kidwell, officiating. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).