Nancy “Sharon” Mason, 70, passed away Friday, Aug. 1, after a long struggle with kidney disease. “She fought the good fight.” Sharon was a graduate of Copley High School, Class of 1966. She enjoyed her job as a medical assistant doing in home insurance physicals, which involved traveling and meeting many people. She was an awesome mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Preceded in death by her parents, Arlan “Pete” and Sibyl (Burroughs) Cunningham and brother, Larry R. Cunningham. Sharon is survived by her son, John (Tina) McCarty; daughter, Tammy McCarty (Tony Wemmer); grandchildren, Krissy McCarty, Michael McCarty, Tabitha Caynor, John McCarty, Ellen Wemmer and Biker Wemmer; six great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Lucy) Cunningham; along with many other relatives and friends. Sharon’s funeral service will be Wednesday 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20857.