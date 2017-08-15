Barberton school district accepting applications for open board seat

Those interested in applying for the open seat on Barberton Board of Education are required to submit their application by Monday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must include The Ohio School Board Association Application, available at www.barbertonschools.org, a letter of interest written by the applicant and a resume. Hard copies can also be picked up at the Administrative Offices.

A seat on the board was left open after long time serving member, Joe Stefan, stepped down last week. According to Ohio Revised Code, a member must be selected by Sept. 6.

Completed applications need to be submitted to Treasurer Shawna Jones at the Administration Building, 479 Norton Ave.

Contact the administration office at 330-753-1025 ext. 13111 with any questions. The direct link to print the application from the district website is: http://www.barbertonschools.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=63G0BGI&dasi=4GG3B