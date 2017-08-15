Chicken joints have high count of inspection violations

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

Restaurants that have had critical inspection violations may come as a shock.

Critical violations, things that can contribute to food contamination thus potential illness, include handling food with bare hands, inadequate cooking, cooling or reheating procedures, hand washing and improper storage.

Non-critical violations, which are not directly related to the potential spread of illness but if not fixed could lead to hazards, including lack of facility cleanliness or improper cleaning of equipment and utensils.

Famous Barberton chicken restaurants had some of the highest numbers of critical violations. Belgrade Gardens, categorized as Risk IV, had 18 critical violations in 2016, 15 in 2015 and 24 in 2014. In a recent inspection, officials observed raw chicken stored on counters at an unsafe temperature. Employees were also observed touching ready to eat foods like buns with bare hands. Pests like flies signs of live rodents were also observed in the facility on multiple occasions.

Hopocan Gardens has had two this year, 7 in 2016, 9 in 2015 and 15 in 2014. Most common violations included improper handling of raw food and ready to eat foods like coleslaw being held at too warm of a temperature. Similarly, Village Inn Chicken had 10 in 2016 and 13 in 2015. White House Chicken has lower critical violations with two so far this year, three in 2016 and six in both 2015 and 2014.

El Jalapenos, categorized as Risk IV, had 13 critical violations 2016, with another 15 in 2015 and 16 in 2014. In November 2016, inspectors observed food that was not properly separated including raw chicken above shrimp and cut tomatoes in a cooler. Any raw foods should be stored under ready to eat foods to reduce contamination. Homemade salsa and refried beans were observed in coolers that had not been date marked to know when they’d expire.

Registered Sanitarian at Summit County Public Health, Desaree Masters, said creating transparency by making reports public helps consumers make decisions about where they want to eat and ensures the health department is serving their best interest.

They offer facilities food safety education and make them aware of how violations can impact public health. “If the facility demonstrates over a period of time that they are unwilling to comply with the food code regulations or become recalcitrant then we move towards enforcement, which can lead to license revocation by the Board of Health,” said Masters.

Consumers can review inspection reports for restaurants on their health district’s website. To view inspection violations from Summit County Public Health, visit http://www.healthspace.com/summit