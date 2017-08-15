Donna K. Starr (nee Coher)

Saturday, Aug. 12, Donna’s courageous fight with cancer ended her path through life, to begin a new one surrounded by family and friends. She passed peacefully and challenged the condition she was in, and for the last one and a half years, made the best of her time and lived it to the fullest. Born June 10, 1953, she graduated from Barberton High School and was a bar server her entire life. She was a friend to all lending her ear for all the stories. When people went to a place where everybody would know their name, she would greet you with her charming blue-eyed smile. How beautiful she was. She was the neighborhood mom. Mother to her four children and many more, Donna never turned down any child that came to her porch. They would still return generations later. She was a consoling, comforting woman. Preceded in death by parents, Don and Eloise Coher; children, David and Becky Starr; and sister-in-law, Martie. Survived by son, Dennis; daughter, Tina (Dustin Hallock); her birthday present for 59 years and little brother, Tommy; grandchildren, Austin, Sierra, Noah, Dennis Jr., Brandon, Devon, Summer, Pierce, Taylor, and Ben; great-grandchild, Delila; sisters of the womanhood, Rosanne, Nancy, Pinky, Kimmy, Ilene, Karen, Ronna, Kay, Pam K., Vivian, Fran, Ruthanne, Martie, Barb, and Sara; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Little Brother thanks all of you for loving Donna. Memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m., at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton with Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m., until the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Esther Ryan Shoe Foundation.