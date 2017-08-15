Doris A. Coffman, 82, of Tipp City, formerly of Barberton, Ohio passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, at Koester Pavilion, Troy. She was born September 23, 1934 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Earl and Malinda (Arnold) Merryman. Doris was a 1952 graduate of St. Clairsville High School and a member of Barberton Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and collecting dolls. She retired from Twin Oaks Realty in Barberton. Preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” G. Coffman on May 20, 2013; as well as two brothers, Gary and Charles Merryman. Doris is survived by two sons, John G. Coffman of Temple Terrace, Floria and Shawn (Kim) Coffman of Tipp City; daughter, Linda Coffman of Tipp City; granddaughter, Amanda Coffman; twin sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Harry VanPelt of Akron; and brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Candy Merryman of Columbus. A memorial service will be Friday, Aug.18, at 2 p.m. at Barberton Church of Christ, 984 Robinson Ave., Barberton 44203 with Keith Welch officiating. Inurnment to follow at Greensburg Cemetery.